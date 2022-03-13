KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) PT Lowered to $42.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 172.90% from the stock’s current price.

KALV has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $376.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.82.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.