KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 211.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $376.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

