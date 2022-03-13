Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KMDA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Kamada alerts:

KMDA stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kamada by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.