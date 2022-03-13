Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.51% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,517,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 141,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 211,879 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 206,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 476,928 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

