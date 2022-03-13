Kate Ringrose Buys 193 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose purchased 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($197.25).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 189 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.64).
CNA opened at GBX 76.10 ($1.00) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65.38. The stock has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($1.05).
Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
Featured Stories
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.