Kate Ringrose Buys 193 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose purchased 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($197.25).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 189 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.64).

CNA opened at GBX 76.10 ($1.00) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65.38. The stock has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($1.05).

CNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.47) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 94 ($1.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.18).

Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.