Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stake Cut by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 60,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:KYN traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,661. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

