KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.94

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and traded as high as $16.66. KDDI shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 360,219 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on KDDIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that KDDI Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

