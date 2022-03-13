KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.94

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and traded as high as $16.66. KDDI shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 360,219 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have commented on KDDIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)
KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KDDI (KDDIY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.