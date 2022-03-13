Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target to $67.00

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.41. 466,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,157. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,221 over the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

