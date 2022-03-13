Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 146,153 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

K opened at $59.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.62.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 14.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

