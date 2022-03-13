Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 146,153 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
K opened at $59.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.62.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 14.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
