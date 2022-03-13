Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of KEQU opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $14.99.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%.
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.