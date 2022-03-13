Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of KEQU opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.