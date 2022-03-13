Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$33.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CSFB raised Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

KEY traded down C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 661,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,923. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.08. Keyera has a one year low of C$25.03 and a one year high of C$35.75. The stock has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

