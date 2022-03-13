Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KGX. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($104.35) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €100.42 ($109.15).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €71.44 ($77.65) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($88.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €82.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.08.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

