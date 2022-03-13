Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Sells $35,540.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $35,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KEX opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.48. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Kirby by 383.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

