Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Short Interest Down 75.8% in February

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KIII remained flat at $$9.74 on Friday. 5,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,580. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three by 7,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,433,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,626 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,955,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,687,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 533,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

