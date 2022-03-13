Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. reduced their target price on Kits Eyecare from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kits Eyecare from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of KTYCF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.34. 875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470. Kits Eyecare has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

