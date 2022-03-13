Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Up 68.1% in February

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KNRRY stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $18.34. 16,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $33.89.

KNRRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($107.61) to €97.00 ($105.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €102.00 ($110.87) to €92.00 ($100.00) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

