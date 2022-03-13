Kohl’s Co. (KSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 30th

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend payment by 25.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $7.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $53.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 89,284 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

