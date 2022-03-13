Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 45,384.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 719,345 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Greif by 101.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 133,223 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 7.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 93,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.65. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEF. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

