Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $75,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,864 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 185,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth $295,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 79,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

