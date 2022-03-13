Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $97,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXN. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

