Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 531.8% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,593,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,402,000 after purchasing an additional 316,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

