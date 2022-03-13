Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 183 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after buying an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after buying an additional 2,149,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after buying an additional 1,226,786 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after buying an additional 1,164,286 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,410,000 after buying an additional 1,057,728 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

