Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 906.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 42,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $240.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.93. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $231.35 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

