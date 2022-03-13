Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,303,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,988,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

