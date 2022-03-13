Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $424,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,879 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,863,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,002,000 after acquiring an additional 673,392 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after acquiring an additional 589,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 574,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,447,000 after buying an additional 539,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

