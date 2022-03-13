Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $150.63 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $132.46 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.