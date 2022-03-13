Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 937 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 403,708 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Hercules Capital by 92.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at $2,601,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

