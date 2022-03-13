KRM22 (LON:KRM) Shares Down 2.2%

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.58). Approximately 543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 54,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

The company has a market cap of £15.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get KRM22 alerts:

About KRM22 (LON:KRM)

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital markets firms identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse, fraud, and operational breaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KRM22 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRM22 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.