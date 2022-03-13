KRM22 (LON:KRM) Shares Down 2.2%

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.58). Approximately 543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 54,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).
The company has a market cap of £15.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
About KRM22 (LON:KRM)
