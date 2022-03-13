K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €22.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been given a €22.00 ($23.91) target price by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.53 ($17.96).

SDF opened at €24.09 ($26.18) on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €8.03 ($8.73) and a 52-week high of €24.75 ($26.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €19.05 and its 200-day moving average is €15.89.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

