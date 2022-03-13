Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.19

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.19 and last traded at $52.81, with a volume of 12263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $582,448.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $128,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,447 shares of company stock worth $4,093,852. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

