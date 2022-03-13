Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Trading 5.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 2,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 990,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWIM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Latham Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.