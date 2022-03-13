Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $140.96. 4,148,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,382. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.19 and a 200 day moving average of $174.11. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.71.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

