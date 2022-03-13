Latitude Advisors LLC Has $435,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

