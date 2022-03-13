Latitude Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

NYSE:LMT traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $439.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,917. The stock has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

