Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 1,405 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,905,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,311,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

