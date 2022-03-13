Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 755 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,831 shares of company stock worth $7,542,869. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.54. 1,652,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,458. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.19.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

