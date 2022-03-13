Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVTX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the third quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lava Therapeutics B.V. (Get Rating)
Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lava Therapeutics B.V. (LVTX)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lava Therapeutics B.V. (LVTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.