Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of SNEX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.27. 57,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,727. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.08. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $139,899.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,877 shares of company stock worth $173,794 and have sold 16,899 shares worth $1,185,919. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

