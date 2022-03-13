Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Down 73.4% in February

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 38.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 61.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

BWG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 39,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,433. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

