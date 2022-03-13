Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the February 13th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVHD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 93,110 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $316,000.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

LVHD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. 24,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,810. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.