Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a growth of 125.3% from the February 13th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.97. 734,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,858. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Leidos by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

