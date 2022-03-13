LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.36 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a market cap of $929.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.80.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

