Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Up to $20.33

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $21.23. Lemonade shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 2,320 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

