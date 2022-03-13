Leoni (ETR:LEO) Shares Down 2.4%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as €8.06 ($8.76) and last traded at €8.41 ($9.14). 222,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.62 ($9.36).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.87) target price on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leoni presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €10.14 ($11.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.98. The firm has a market cap of $286.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.99.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

