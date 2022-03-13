Leslie A. Moriyama Purchases 1,945 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DMLP stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.17. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

