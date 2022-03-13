Leslie A. Moriyama Purchases 1,945 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DMLP stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.17. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $24.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.96%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.
