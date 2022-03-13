Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LCTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $225.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.