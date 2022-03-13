LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in LiveRamp by 2,008.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 357,330 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in LiveRamp by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after acquiring an additional 289,708 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

