LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Up 243.1% in February

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 243.1% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other LMP Capital and Income Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $52,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 43,142 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SCD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,823. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

