Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,917. The company has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.49 and its 200 day moving average is $363.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.