LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in February

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

LNSPF remained flat at $$3.24 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

